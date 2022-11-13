Inter eyeing Valencia left-back for January transfer window

Inter have been keen on a left-back since the summer and their eyes are settled on Spain.

In the summer it emerged a few days before the end of the transfer market that the Nerazzurri were interested in taking Barcelona’s Jordi Alba on loan, something the Catalan had no interest in.

Over recent months, Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza has been linked with a move. However Inter appear reluctant to part with the €22m it would take to pry him away.

According to Todofichajes, Inter now have their sights set on Valencia left-back Jesus Vazquez. Los Che would be willing to discuss terms from around €10m for the 19-year-old.

Vazquez has played just 4 times for Valencia this season but has current Spain international and captain Jose Gaya ahead of him. Highly-rated, quick and with 8 under 19 caps for Spain, Vazquez could well be the latest in an enormously successful line of left-backs to come out of Paterna, including Gaya, Juan Bernat and Alba.