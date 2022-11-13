Fabrizio Romano shuts down rumours of Barcelona exit

Barcelona are not intending on selling Ansu Fati, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old starlet has shown the potential to become one of the best players in the world at Barcelona and inherited the number 10 shirt from Lionel Messi. Having missed nearly 18 months with injuries, save for the odd appearances, Fati has struggled for chances this season. Despite appearing in every Barcelona match, he has started just five of them.

It has led to speculation that he is unhappy working under Xavi Hernandez, considering he is ready for more action. As Barcelona look to raise funds this winter in order to continue their squad renewal, a report emerged that Ansu’s agent, Jorge Mendes, had been given permission to find a new club for him.

However Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that this is not the case.

“I was surprised to hear some speculation about Ansu Fati and his agent looking for a move away from Barcelona. This is not the information I have at all.”

He made the comments in his exclusive column with them. Competition is fierce in the front line for Barcelona currently, but the Blaugrana are counting on him for the future.

“Honestly, there is absolutely no update as Ansu Fati wants to stay, he’s happy at Barca and nothing is happening in January.

“There are no negotiations or concrete talks, Ansu is considered key player for Barcelona as things stand – then we’ll see in the future!”