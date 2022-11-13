Cristiano Ronaldo slams Manchester United in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has launched a bold attack on Manchester United and Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese star wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer, with the former Real Madrid hitman linked with a string of European sides, after stating his desire to play in the Champions League.

The 37-year-old has only featured sporadically for United in recent weeks as his relationship with the club has deteriorated rapidly ahead of the World Cup.

Ten Hag dropped him from the squad for their 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea on October 22 after he refused to come on as a substitute in a previous game.

His contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the campaign, with speculation over a possible January exit, and his explosive comments in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan could spell the end for his time in Manchester.

“Yes (I feel betrayed). Not only by the coach, but by the other two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed”, he stated to Morgan.

"I feel betrayed." EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview. 90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

“People should hear the truth. Some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too.

“I don’t know what’s going on. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I have seen not evolution in the club. The progress is zero.

“They bring in a sporting director in Ralf Rangnick, which nobody understood. This guy is not even a coach!

“A big club like Manchester United bringing in a sporting director surprised not only me, but all the world!

"Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero." Don't miss Piers Morgan's 90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/VextyEu7f9 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

“I don’t have respect for ten Hag because he shows no respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you!”