Cadiz and Almeria the first La Liga sides knocked out of 2022/23 Copa del Rey

Cadiz and Almeria have become the first La Liga sides to drop out of the Copa del Rey in the 2022/23 season.

Sixteen top flight teams were on duty across the opening weekend of first round action with the Andalucian pair the only ones to fall at the first hurdle.

Villarreal and Atletico Madrid were amongst seven teams to book their spot in the second round in the first 24 hours of fixtures with attention shifting to the next set of fixtures.

Sergio Gonzalez’s visitors lost 3-2 away from home at third tier side Real Union with Almeria embarrassed 2-0 on the road at four level minnows Arenteiro in Galicia.

Despite the disappointment for Cadiz and Almeria, the remaining La Liga sides eased through to the next stage, with Girona and Getafe both needing extra time to see off Quintanar del Rey and San Roque Lepe respectively, as Celta Vigo hammered Algar 6-1 in Murcia.

