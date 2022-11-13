Borussia Dortmund preparing for Jude Bellingham exit in 2023

Borussia Dortmund are resigned to selling star man Jude Bellingham in 2023 with major transfer interest in him from England and Spain.

England international Bellingham rejected a potential departure from Signal Iduna Park going into the 2022/23 season after an eye-catching 12 months for both club and country.

Reports earlier this month from ESPN claimed Liverpool have gained an edge in the race to sign him as the Reds have formed a stronger relationship with his advisers.

However, Real Madrid remain interested in a deal, alongside Premier League trio Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Previous estimates hinted at a €100m asking price, but fresh reports from Bild – via Marca – claim that valuation has now increased to €150m.

Regardless of the Bundesliga giants stance over a switch, club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted their chances of retaining the 19-year-old are slim next summer.

“I think when the World Cup is over we will have a discussion about what he wants”, as per an interview with Bild TV, via Marca.

“That will be with him and his parents – with whom we have a very close relationship – and his adviser.

“We can’t pretend the subject is not on the table. If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to a financial fight.”

