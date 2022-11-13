Barcelona drop squad number hint over Gavi and Pablo Torre

Barcelona could be set for a squad number refresh from the start of 2023.

La Blaugrana will return to action from December 31 with La Liga currently paused for its 2022 World Cup break.

However, according to a social media video from the club today, their Camp Nou facilities are undergoing changes.

The video shows a new design to the home changing room with hints at new squad numbers for certain young players, as per reports from Marca.

📹 Així es va fer el nou vestidor 🔵​🔴 pic.twitter.com/2eiyr3IRgF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) November 13, 2022

Spanish star Gavi is in line to switch from No.30 to No.6, the shirt famously worn by Xavi from 2002 to 2015.

Pablo Torre will move from Np.32 to the No.16 vacated by Pedri this year, with defender Alex Balde moving from No.28 to No.12, following Martin Braithwaite’s exit.

The trio are set to play a key first team role for Xavi in the second half of the campaign with Gavi also heading off on World Cup duty with La Roja.