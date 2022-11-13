Atletico Madrid working on Gabi return in 2023

Atletico Madrid are confident of bringing former captain Gabi back to the club in the coming weeks.

Madrid born Gabi Fernandez came through the Los Rojiblancos youth ranks before going on to break into the first team in 2004.

He moved on to Real Zaragoza for a three season stint, between 2007 and 2011, but returned to his boyhood club ahead of the 2011/12 campaign, as part of Diego Simeone’s incredible side.

Under Simeone’s early tenure, he captained Atletico to a memorable La Liga title win in 2014, as the pair struck up a solid relationship in the Spanish capital.

According to reports from Marca, Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil has been in talks with the 39-year-old since last month, over a comeback as technical secretary.

Following his retirement from football in 2020, after a spell at Qatari side Al Sadd, Gabi was linked with coaching roles back in Spain but he is currently without an active position.