Xavi interested in Arnau Martinez move in January

Barcelona head coach Xavi is weighing up a possible move to bring Girona defender Arnau Martinez back to the club in January.

Xavi is targeting key areas in need of strengthening within his starting XI, during the mid-season market, with a solid right back option a concern for the former Spanish international.

La Blaugrana scouts have been impressed by Martinez’s performances this season with 11 La Liga appearances and two goals from full back.

The 19-year-old was included in Luis Enrique’s 55-man provisional World Cup squad after breaking into the U21 fold earlier this year.

As per reports from Diario AS, Xavi is weighing up a bid, with Martinez’s contract at the Estadi Montilivi expiring in 2025, with a €20m release clause.

Catalan-born Martinez was released from the La Masia academy set up in 2016, after six years at the club, and Barcelona could face competition from Premier League sides to secure a deal.