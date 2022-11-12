Watch: Karim Benzema receives hero’s welcome at Lyon with Ballon d’Or

Karim Benzema was finally awarded the prize he so desired in October for a historic season with Real Madrid, in which he was the key factor in a Champions League and La Liga double.

The French veteran, now 35, has been struggling with injury so far this season, appearing in just 11 of Real Madrid’s 21 matches from the start.

He will still be fit for the World Cup though seemingly. Having finished up with Real Madrid for the World Cup, Benzema was back in France and as hometown club Olympique Lyon were in action on Friday night, had the chance to return there.

He presented the Ballon d’Or to the Groupama Stadium and received a goosebump-inducing reception.

Speaking to Prime after the match, as carried by MD, Benzema explained that he did not expect to miss game time at the World Cup due to his injury issues.

“I had some minor discomfort, nothing serious. There is still time between now and November 22. I will be in good shape, prepared physically and mentally.”

Benzema missed the 2018 edition after he blackmailed teammate Mathieu Valbuena. At the age of 35, it is likely it will be his last World Cup too and no doubt the Frenchman will be doing all he can to be available and firing.