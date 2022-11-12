The reasons Sergio Ramos is not going to the World Cup with Spain

Sergio Ramos will not have a final hurrah at the World Cup. The 36-year-old has returned to regular action with Paris Saint-Germain this season and was in Luis Enrique Martinez’s longlist for the tournament, but in the end, he has decided in favour of other options.

Sport say that it is largely down to two reasons. The first of those is the recovery of Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. Had his return been any slower, it might have facilitated Ramos’ inclusion, but Laporte has been involved in seven games and of late, has completed nearly five of them.

Meanwhile Hugo Guillamon’s good form with Valencia has led Luis Enrique to decide that he deserved a spot alongside fellow central defenders Eric Garcia and Pau Torres.

However the reason Ramos lost his place is likely the biggest factor. The central defender told Luis Enrique that he was fit to face Kosovo in 2021, which he duly played in. He then returned to Real Madrid injured and missed several weeks of action, which left Luis Enrique hugely unimpressed with Ramos, who he believed was there merely to collect another international cap, currently at 180.

As a result, Luis Enrique decided to proceed without him. Whether it will come back to bite him in the World Cup remains to be seen. Either way, Luis Enrique would likely rather do things the right way, or as he feels comfortable, than cave to popular thought.