Sergio Reguilon in hospital with digestive condition

Atletico Madrid fans had to wait over two months to see Sergio Reguilon for the first time and they will not see him again until the end of the year at the earliest.

The left-back came on for the final 20 minutes in Atletico’s final La Liga match ahead of the World Cup, as Los Colchoneros suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat.

Reguilon had been dealing with a groin problem and had not appeared for over two months since joining. He did not hold back on Atleti’s struggles on Wednesday night though, telling the press it was time to ‘swallow s***’.

The 25-year-old, on loan from Tottenham, will not be able to help his teammates in the immediate though, as he will miss their Copa del Rey tie against Almazan on Saturday night. Marca say that Reguilon was admitted to hospital on Friday with an acute digestive condition. No more information was given, but it is not thought that the issue is serious.