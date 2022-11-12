Monchi planning major exit and three signings during winter window at Sevilla

Sevilla are in the relegation zone as they go into the World Cup and having already replaced manager Julen Lopetegui with Jorge Sampaoli, Sporting Director Monchi is planning further action in the January transfer window.

The major exit could be Papu Gomez. The 35-year-old will head to the World Cup with Argentina, but then would be keen on moving back home. As per Fichajes.net, two teams are interested in him are Arsenal de Sarandi and San Lorenzo de Almagro.

Gomez has a year left on his contract in the summer, but removing his wages would allow Monchi more flexibility in the market.

Monchi is looking to again strengthen the defence, having been unable to rely on Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao so far this season. Sevilla had already pursued Victor Nelsson of Fenerbahce in the summer, but will once again look to reunite Marcao with Nelsson in January. The price would be a significant €20m.

Los Nervionenses were also in touch with Lazio’s Luis Alberto last summer, but could not find space in their squad for him. However a steady stream of reports suggests that Alberto is still keen on a move. The 30-year-old has lost his starting place under Maurizio Sarri and could be available for around €10-15m.

The final reinforcement would be a forward. The in-fashion frontman in Spain is currently Vedat Muriqi of Real Mallorca. The giant Kosovan has scored 8 times so far this season and has been a problem for every team they have faced. Mallorca are said by Fichajes.net to be willing to do business for Muriqi for around €20m, although recently stated his desire to retire then.

It seems highly unlikely that Sevilla would be able to spend in the region of €60m without further outgoings this winter. The likes of Muriqi will have to be pried away from Mallorca, where he is crucial, and Fenerbahce’s reluctance to lose Nelsson in the summer made a deal impossible just a few months ago.