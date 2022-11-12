Memphis Depay ready to leave Barcelona in January

Barcelona star Memphis Depay is reportedly pushing to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Dutch international was linked with a move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2022/23 campaign as the club looked to remove high earning players from their wage bill.

However, no deal was reached with a rival side, and he remained in Catalonia with injuries disrupting the start of his domestic campaign.

A recurrent thigh issue has restricted him to just two La Liga appearances for Xavi’s charges this season but he will join up with the La Oranje squad for the 2022 World Cup.

According to reports from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, Depay has now informed the club he will not extend his contract beyond its expiry in June 2023.

That has put former club Manchester United, and Tottenham, on alert, as the 28-year-old aims for a return to the Premier League in the mid-season market.