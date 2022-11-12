Manchester United have €100m budgeted for Frenkie de Jong signing

Manchester United are being egged on by manager Erik ten Hag to pursue Frenkie de Jong once more.

The Red Devils went after de Jong in the summer but could not persuade the Dutchmen to leave Barcelona. However ten Hag considers him the key next step for his midfield and thinks that his creativity would fit alongside Casemiro.

According to the Sunday Times, as carried by Sport, Manchester United have set aside €100m for the man that ten Hag considers essential to his team.

However, it does not change the equation from the summer. Unless ten Hag and United can persuade de Jong to leave Barcelona, then it will have no effect.

In addition, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has been delighted with the Dutch midfielder’s performances of late. Even more so with his attitude, having stayed strong through Barcelona’s attempts to sell him last summer.

As Sport point out, with de Jong’s performances of late, it will be even trickier for Barcelona to attempt to sell him. At the end of last season, he looked expendable, however most Barcelona fans, and clearly the coach, would have him in their top three midfielders at the club.

