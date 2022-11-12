Luis Enrique drops Koke World Cup starting hint

Spain boss Luis Enrique has dropped a major hint over his plans for Atletico Madrid captain Koke’s La Roja role at the 2022 World Cup.

The 30-year-old has battled to get fit for the tournament after being forced off in the final 10 minutes of Los Rojiblancos’ 1-0 La Liga win at Athletic Club on October 15.

Koke missed six games across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side on the back of a subsequent thigh injury, as their Champions League exit was confirmed at the group stages.

He returned to play 20 minutes in the midweek league loss at Mallorca and Enrique has included him in his 26-man squad for Qatar.

Koke played a key role for Spain in World Cup qualification, with five matches started from eight qualifiers, and five from six in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, and Enrique is ready to start him in their competition opener against Costa Rica on November 23.

“With Koke I have no doubts, no doubts at all”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Koke is a guarantee for any coach, he can play as a pivot, he can play in central midfield.

“He brings a lot to the group.”