La Liga President Javier Tebas asks Gerard Pique to vote for far-right party

Javier Tebas has reaffirmed his support for far-right party Vox and asked Gerard Pique to join him.

The former Barcelona central defender told Ibai Llanos on his Twitch stream that he would be the ‘Javier Tebas’ of his new eSports venture, but joked that “I’m not going to vote for Vox though.”

The President of La Liga was asked about Pique’s words and initially laughed at it. He then told Sport that Pique should join him.

“Well, I hope he votes Vox next time. I don’t know if he will be Javier Tebas. If he has 1% of the trouble I have with La Liga, then he will already have a headache.”

Tebas is well-known as a supporter of Vox, who occupy a far right stance and have become a disruptive element in Spanish politics in recent years.

Although this was clearly a humorous response, it will not have gone down well with many. The party has been accused of Islamophobia, homophobia, sexism, and affiliates itself with controversial former US President Donald Trump.