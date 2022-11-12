Former Arsenal target on Jurgen Klopp’s radar for strengthening midfield

Liverpool’s midfield has become a popular topic in England and the consensus is that the Reds will move to strengthen in January, in the summer, or both.

According to Todofichajes, Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez is one of the principal targets for this winter. Jurgen Klopp is interested in the Argentine holding midfielder and they are putting together a €40m package to extract him from Seville. It is an amount that would no doubt persuade Betis to sell, given Rodriguez’s value is unlikely to go up, and their financial situation is not the healthiest.

The 28-year-old has been crucial for Manuel Pellegrini and Real Betis since arriving, providing a solid, reliable option in the middle. Highly adept at snuffing out attacks and adjusting his position to allow those ahead to create, his presence has made life easier for Los Verdiblancos.

Perhaps at Liverpool it might be something of duplication of profile with Fabinho, but the fact that he has previously been linked to Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona is a testament to his quality.