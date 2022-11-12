Barcelona and Arsenal in talks over friendly match before World Cup final

Barcelona may travel to London to face Arsenal in a friendly before club football returns to action.

The two clubs are out of action until late December with the World Cup finishing on the 18th of December. The Gunners will only have a week’s gap, while Barcelona will have 13 days.

According to RAC1, the two are negotiating a friendly at the Emirates Stadium for the 17th of December.

It further propagates the idea that clubs are seeing the break and return to work as a chance for a second preseason, with many announcing friendlies in order to help them back to fitness.

Barcelona will have 16 footballers at the World Cup, although not all of them will make it until the end of the tournament. Their first fixture back from the break will be the Barcelona derby on the 31st of December, after returning to work on the fifth.

Image via David Ramos/Getty Images