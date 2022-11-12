Atletico Madrid put Matheus Cunha on the chopping block

Most of the rumours surrounding Atletico Madrid currently are focused on Joao Felix, but a different forward may find himself on the way out in January. After a highly disappointing start to the season, Los Coclchoneros are open to selling Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian has appeared on 16 occasions so far this season, but is yet to score this season. He has provided two assists – admittedly just two of those matches.

However the club are tiring of waiting for Cunha to convert promise into production. After nearly 18 months, Cunha has just 7 goals and 8 assists in his 53 appearances. Having signed him for €26m, Goal say they are willing to let him go should a club put down €30m. Marca also report that they are willing to part ways with Cunha.

Cunha always shows no shortage of desire and enthusiasm, as well as hard running, all qualities that Diego Simeone values. Yet those qualities can be shown by the likes of Sergio Camello – on loan at Rayo Vallecano, currently with two goals.