Andres Iniesta’s advice to Pedri

The comparisons are unavoidable. Neither is blessed with great pace nor an imposing stature, yet both retain an uncanny ability not just to retain the ball, but beat a player too. Both arrived at Barcelona from outside, but look as if they belonged at Camp Nou all of their lives.

Andres Iniesta and Pedri are likely to be compared for some time to come. One of the greatest midfielders Spain has produced, for some, the best, it is heavy pressure on the teenager’s shoulders. Marca asked him how he deals with it.

“In the world of football there are always comparisons and every time a new player emerges, they try to compare him, but I have to make my own career. Iniesta is an incredible player and I pay attention to him in many aspects, but I know that I have to be Pedri.”

He was also asked whether he had spoken to Iniesta himself, who currently plays for Vissel Kobe in Japan.

“Yes, I have spoken with him. In person I have never had the opportunity to meet him, but on Instagram we have spoken several times. When I had the injuries he wrote me to tell me to be calm and to recover well.”

Iniesta has also provided his likeness with advice – Pedri revealed the best lesson he had been given.

“To take good care of myself and not pay attention to people, who always try to compare. Sometimes people put you in difficult situations, and you have to be calm and enjoy football.”

Although the comparisons are very unfair, Pedri appears to be dealing with it well. If anything, Pedri has made more progress than Iniesta had at this stage, the latter taking until his mid-twenties to secure a regular spot in the XI. The Canary Islander appears to be taking Iniesta’s advice though – any nerves do not show in his game.

