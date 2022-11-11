Wolves want Real Madrid pair in January raid

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui could make a move for two Real Madrid players during the January transfer window.

Loptegui agreed a deal to replace Bruno Lage at Molineux after initially rejecting the offer last month due to personal reasons.

The former Sevilla boss has now penned an 18-month contract, as his first stint in English football, and will take charge of first team affairs during the World Cup break.

Lopetegui is set for a busy few weeks and he is eyeing his former clubs for transfer targets at the start of 2023.

As per reports from Estadio Deportivo, he could make a bold double offer for Los Blancos duo Nacho Fernandez and Mariano Diaz.

Both players are out of contract at the end of 2022/23, with the club willing to let Diaz go, but Fernandez’s is a key part of the squad, and Carlo Ancelotti could push for an extension for the Spanish international