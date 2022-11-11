Luis Enrique sets World Cup 2026 target for Sergio Busquets

Spain boss Luis Enrique was in bullish mood over Sergio Busquets’ La Roja future ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Enrique confirmed his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar today with Spain kicking off their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23.

The inclusion of Busquets’ Barcelona teammate Ansu Fati was the major talking point with Enrique admitting he is gambling on the 20-year-old’s fitness.

He keeps faith with Busquets as the midfield anchor of his side, despite the consistent form of Manchester City star Rodri, with the 34-year-old set to captain Spain in the Middle East.

Enrique’s tactical reshuffle saw Busquets return to his best form in Euro 2020 and the former La Blaugrana coach is not ruling out an appearance for him at the 2026 World Cup.

“My goal is to convince Busi to play another World Cup” as per reports from Marca.

“If we manage the game how we want to play, in the rival’s half, and have more of the ball, then Busquets is number one.

“If we start playing long and change our style, obviously Busi is not the best pivot.

“But I don’t see anyone in the world better than Busi to play how we want to play.”

Busquets will be approaching 38 ahead of the 2026 tournament in Mexico, Canada and the United States, and if he is still playing, he will likely set a new La Roja appearance record.

The Catalan schemer is currently third on the overall list, with 139 caps, with former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos leading the way, on 180.