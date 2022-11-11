La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad

Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.

Lionel Scaloni has cut his preliminary squad down from 28 players to 26 today with Facundo Medina and Atletico Madrid star Angel Correa the one to miss out.

#Qatar2022 El sueño ya comenzó 💪 Ésta es la lista de futbolistas que defenderán la camiseta de la Selección Argentina 🇦🇷#TodosJuntos pic.twitter.com/jwJ3hbzvf0 — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 11, 2022

Villarreal star Juan Foyth has overcome an injury issue to join Yellow Submarine colleague Geronimo Rulli in the squad with the injured Giovani Lo Celso ruled out.

Correa’s Los Rojiblancos colleagues Nahuel Molina and Rodrigo de Paul are included, alongside Real Betis duo German Pezzella and Guido Rodriguez, with Papu Gomez Sevilla’s sole representative.

Lionel Messi will captain Scaloni’s charges in the Middle East with their Group C campaign starting on November 22 up against Saudi Arabia in Lusail.