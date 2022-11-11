Jordi Alba reveals World Cup mission ahead of Qatar 2022

Spain star Jordi Alba is targeting glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the coming weeks.

La Roja boss Luis Enrique confirmed his 26-man squad for the tournament today with Spain facing off with Costa Rica, Germany and Japan in Group E.

Alba was included in Enrique’s panel, and the Barcelona defender looks to have re-established himself as first choice at left back, ahead of the competition kick off.

He shared the role with Jose Luis Gaya during World Cup qualification, and rotated with Marcos Alonso in the summer UEFA Nations League games.

However, the 33-year-old started both matches in the September window, and he will add huge experience to the squad, as the second most capped player selected.

Despite playing a key role in Spain’s Euro 2012 win, playing every minute, and scoring in 4-0 final win over Italy, a World Cup remains the only major title to elude him in a stellar career.

“I’m very happy. I’m playing in my third World Cup”, as per reports from Marca.

“This is a very good team, with veterans and young players. I’m sure it’s going to go well.

“I’m missing the World Cup as a trophy and hopefully that changes this year.

“This is a magnificent group, and there’s a special connection between the staff and the whole squad.”