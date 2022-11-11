Aurelien Tchouameni claims Kylian Mbappe wanted him to join PSG

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed he almost joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer following a tempting offer from Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s decision to reject Real Madrid’s advances, and sign a contract extension in Paris, sent shockwaves through the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

However, the club quickly moved on to other targets, with Mbappe’s French teammate Tchouameni joining from AS Monaco in an €80m switch.

Tchouameni has adapted life in the Spanish capital superbly with an established starting spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield.

The 22-year-old will join up with Mbappe and the France squad for the 2022 World Cup in the coming days but he claims there was almost a club reunion ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“I feel I’m where I always wanted to be, here at Real Madrid,” as per reports from L’Equipe.

“It had a very interesting conversation with Kylian last summer. He wanted to know what I was planning to do.

“And he teased me by saying ‘Come on, you have to come too’ (to PSG).

“We laughed about it, but my choice was made a long time ago.”

Tchouameni is expected to start to for France in their World Cup campaign opener against Australia on November 22, with the defending champions missing injured pair Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante for the tournament.