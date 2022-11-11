Ansu Fati reveals World Cup dream with Spain at Qatar 2022

Ansu Fati is determined to seize his World Cup chance after being included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the tournament.

The Barcelona star has seen the last two years of his career wrecked by injury after bursting onto the first team scene in Catalonia.

The 20-year-old has been eased back into first team action this season, with just three La Liga starts to his name, after completing a full preseason.

Luis Enrique opted to leave him out of his squad for the September UEFA Nations League games due to a lack of match sharpness.

That appeared to have ended his World Cup hopes with La Roja, but Enrique has backed him to perform in Qatar, with the former La Blaugrana coach admitting the call is a gamble.

Despite the pressure, Fati is raring to go on the world stage, with the Spain squad facing Jordan on November 17 in a warm up friendly.

“Enormous pride in representing @sefutbol at the World Cup. More than a dream! Let’s go!” he posted on Instagram.