Ansu Fati included in Spain’s 2022 World Cup squad

Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Roja face a pre-tournament friendly against Jordan on November 17 before kicking off their Group E campaign against Costa Rica six days later.

Enrique has kept up his pattern of eye-catching squad announcements with a dramatic live reading of the final panel at RFEF headquarters.

🚨 OFICIAL | Convocatoria de la @SEFutbol para el Mundial de Catar. 👥 Estos son los 26 jugadores elegidos por @LUISENRIQUE21 para defender a España en la gran cita. 🤗 Esta es mi lista, la tuya, es #LaListaDeTodos. 🇪🇸 ¡¡#VamosEspaña!! ¡¡VAMOS A HACER ALGO GRANDE!!#Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/6PhppxRDc1 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 11, 2022

The majority of Enrique’s picks were expected with former club Barcelona the most represented with seven players picked from the Camp Nou.

Enrique has opted to include striker Ansu Fati in the squad, despite his struggles for fitness following numerous injury setbacks, and not making an international appearance since 2020.

Fati is one eight forwards named in the squad including fellow rising stars Yeremi Pino and Nico Williams.

The most notable absence for Enrique is Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara with the 31-year-old omitted from the travelling party, in a surprise omission from Enrique.