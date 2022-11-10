Xavi Hernandez to attend Qatar World Cup as ‘luxury guest’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is expected to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter.

The Blaugrana will have a 25-day break from training beginning on the 10th of November and ending on the 5th of December. As per Sport, Xavi will travel to Qatar for the final matches in the group stage, occurring at the end of November and beginning of December. He will do so as a ‘luxury guest’.

Xavi managed Qatari side Al-Sadd for two years before joining Barcelona, having finished his playing career there. In total, he spent six years in Doha.

In addition, Xavi remains an ambassador for the tournament. That is despite the numerous human rights abuses and the deaths of thousands of migrant workers involved in building the infrastructure for the World Cup, not to mention the restrictions on basic freedoms relating to sexuality. In the past, Xavi has brushed off these accusations.

Image via Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for Qatar 2022