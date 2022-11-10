‘We have to swallow s***’ – Sergio Reguilon hard on Atletico Madrid form

Over two months after signing for Atletico Madrid, Sergio Reguilon made his debut for the club.

The former Real Madrid left-back arrived on loan from Tottenham at the end of the transfer window but was suffering from a groin problem at the time. In recent weeks he had been declared fit, but Diego Simeone had not seen fit to use him.

In Atleti’s final league game before the break for the World Cup, Reguilon finally came on for the last 21 minutes against Real Mallorca in a 1-0 defeat.

Speaking to DAZN in an interview carried by Mundo Deportivo, Reguilon did not hold back over his side’s problems.

“We are in a bad dynamic in which things don’t work out, the goals don’t go in. There are small things to correct, we trust the team, which is what we work on. It’s time to swallow s***, win the Copa del Rey match and come back from the World Cup with recharged batteries. This is very long and there are many things to compete for.”

Reguilon also explained that he understood the disappointment from fans. At the weekend, Atletico Madrid fans did not turn up for the first half in protest at their effort.

“All teams have good and bad moments. The great ones are the ones who quickly come out of bad streaks. This is a long-distance race, there are many things to compete for and we have a team to do great things. What has happened in recent weeks has been highly frustrating. I understand what has happened… but we are the most pissed off, we have to swallow s***, win in the Cup and continue.”

Los Colchoneros will likely go into the World Cup in sixth position, unless Rayo Vallecano win by three goals or more on Thursday night.