Watch: Toni Kroos scores exquisite volley for Real Madrid against Cadiz

Real Madrid needed to win to remain within one game of Barcelona at the top of La Liga. They are well on their way to doing so, thanks mostly to Toni Kroos.

Cadiz have caused Los Blancos problems often in recent years, losing just one of their last four matches against them. It looked as if they might do so again before Real Madrid got the opener just before the half-time.

Eder Militao glanced a header in, but it was all down to Toni Kroos’ excellent ball in.

The German then provided the crucial second goal to make the lead comfortable, demonstrating all of his technique.

Kroos has a good claim to be one of Real Madrid’s best players this season, perhaps the best, only excepting Fede Valverde.

Kroos has hinted that this may be his last season in football, at what is nowadays a young age of 32 currently. Real Madrid will be hoping he chooses to stay on.