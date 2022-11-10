Watch: Eder Militao glances Real Madrid into the lead against Cadiz

Real Madrid have taken a valuable lead at home to Cadiz after a tense opening 40 minutes.

Los Blancos know they must win in order to reel Barcelona’s lead back to two points before the World Cup break. The first half was punctuated by moments of heated debate between Vinicius Junior and various Cadiz players.

The nerves were calmed just before half-time though. After a set-piece broke down, Toni Kroos had time to curl a ball behind the defence and Eder Militao glanced header into the corner for his second goal in two games.

Éder Militão is on the scoresheet again! ⚪ The Real Madrid defender heads in the opener against Cadiz 💥 pic.twitter.com/sQcuBu7foI — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 10, 2022

Real Madrid are hoping to break a poor run against Cadiz, having won just one of their last four matches against the Yellow Submarine.

So far Cadiz have come forward with purpose at times, but have lacked the final pass to cause Thibaut Courtois problems. Once again Real Madrid have the feeling that this match would be much easier with Karim Benzema.