Ronaldo Nazario considering selling up at Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo Nazario, businessman and former footballer extraordinaire, is considering selling his majority stake at the club.

The great Brazilian has been in charge at Valladolid for the last four seasons, overseeing two of them in La Liga and one relegation. He is currently into his third in Primera.

In 2018, he bought 51% of the club for €30m and then increased his ownership by a further 21% a year later. Ronaldo is now open to selling up his majority though, according to Relevo.

He is seemingly thinking of moving back to Brazil and plans to do so in two years time, in order to be closer to his children. Opening the floor to offers will allow him some time to sell the club before moving back. Ronaldo has also bought a majority stake at Cruzeiro.

The club’s budget has more than doubled since Ronaldo took charge, meaning he would likely be looking for more money than he invested. Equally, he is keen to sell only to a party that benefits the club.

New owners are something of a lottery. Ronaldo has been a sustainable and stable influence on the club since arriving, yet it has also been a frugal spell for La Pucela. A new owner risks what Ronaldo has built, but also brings far more opportunity for growth.