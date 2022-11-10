Report: Ansu Fati being offered to clubs by agent Jorge Mendes

In a shock turn, Ansu Fati could be the major sale that Barcelona’s board are looking to make in order to keep strengthening the squad.

Over the summer, the club tried to sell Frenkie de Jong in order to fund other moves, but the Dutch midfielder was steadfast in his desire to remain at Barcelona.

According to Todofichajes, Ansu Fati is now considered an option to bring in the money they did not receive for de Jong. The young forward spent much of the past two seasons injured, but has remained fit this campaign. However Ansu has had neither the impact nor the opportunities that he had hoped for under Xavi Hernandez.

The club have now given the green light to Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes to look for a destination, which would be one of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich or the major clubs in the Premier League. According to the report, Ansu is on board with a move, with relations between him and Xavi becoming tense in recent weeks.

Ansu has played 20 times for Barcelona this season, appearing in every game, but just five of those have been starts. In those appearances, he has contributed three goals and three assists.

While no doubt Ansu is disappointed with the first stage of the season, a move in January seems like drastic action on his part. Ansu was only given the all clear medically in the final stages of last season and given the competition, it is to be expected that his early season opportunities were limited.

Whether Barcelona are willing to sell might be more of a factor. The reported asking price would be €60m. In Spanish, the saying ‘bread for today, hunger for tomorrow’ springs to mind. Although Fati has not been a key part of the team this season, at just 20, selling him in order to make space for a veteran seems short-sighted.