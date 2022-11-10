Real Madrid edge out Cadiz to cut gap to Barcelona

Real Madrid 2-1 Cadiz

Real Madrid did the job they needed to do against Cadiz, although it was a nervy ending at the Santiago Bernabeu, as the whole stadium held their breath for a moment.

Los Blancos struggled to breakdown Cadiz in the first half, both creating half-chances in the opening 40 minutes. As both teams were as physical as the referee would allow, it was a bad-tempered opening period.

The atmosphere was calmed just before half-time though, when Toni Kroos opened his body and curled a lovely cross onto the head of disconcertingly free Eder Militao.

Real Madrid returned from the break improved, moving the ball quicker and preventing Cadiz from breaking out. Still they struggled for the second until 20 minutes to go. Kroos was probably the best player on the park and he provided the decisive moment in exquisite fashion. A blocked cross looped in the air and as it returned to earth, Kroos caught it beautifully on the volley.

Shortly after, Vinicius Junior gave Luka Modric an open goal, but the Croatian inexplicably put it wide. Modric then uncharacteristically gave the ball away then and even more unusually, Thibaut Courtois spilled Theo Bongonda’s shot. Alvaro Negredo’s follow up was blocked but Lucas Perez bulleted the third effort into the top corner.

In stoppage time, a wonderful hooked ball over the top found Pacha Espino alone in front of Courtois. His header went high over Courtois, but also over the bar, much to the Bernabeu’s relief.

A spirited performance still leaves Cadiz in the drop zone, a point away from safety. Real Madrid cut the gap to Barcelona back down to two points, as their many internationals fly off to Qatar.