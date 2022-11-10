Predicted XI: Real Madrid to start Marco Asensio in crucial Cadiz clash

Real Madrid go into their final fixture before the World Cup knowing that it is a win at all costs situation against Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu (21:30 CEST).

Los Blancos suffered defeat for the first time this season in La Liga on Monday night against Rayo Vallecano, surrendering their lead over Barcelona in the process. Following Barcelona’s win over Osasuna, Real Madrid are five points behind their rivals and anything but a win will send Real Madrid into a minor crisis which they cannot resolve for eight more weeks.

Marca expect some changes from Monday night. Carlo Ancelotti is again without Antonio Rudiger and Karim Benzema. In defence, Nacho Fernandez will come in to face his brother Alex, shifting David Alaba to the left side. Rodrygo will again deputise for Benzema, while Marco Asensio will hope to continue his good form on the right.

Equally, Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal are expected to be rested for Fede Valverde and Lucas Vazquez. Diario AS coincide almost entirely with Marca, with the sole exception of Ferland Mendy – they expect Alaba to remain in the middle.

Cadiz have a good record against Real Madrid since 2020, winning once, drawing twice and being defeated just once in their four meetings.

Sergio Gonzalez is without Momo, Joseba Zaldua and former Real Madrid player Victor Chust for this clash, while Luis Hernandez is unlikely to make it either. Sergio is expected to go for a 4-4-1-1 formation with the pacey Choco Lozano up front, a system that has caused Los Blancos problems previously.