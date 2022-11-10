Paris Saint-Germain deal for Joao Felix would be loan in January

Relations between Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid have broken down, or perhaps more accurately, relations between Felix and Diego Simeone have hit the rocks.

The Argentine manager has made little effort to give preferential treatment to the Atleti star and since mid-September, Felix has appeared in just 155 minutes of football, totalling zero starts.

Their inability to get the best out of each other is leading to a divorce either in January or the summer, with Felix likely the one moving home. On Wednesday it emerged that Paris Saint-Germain might be an option for the Portuguese in January.

However their interest would only be on a loan basis initially. In order to buy Felix outright, a major sale of one of their attacking trident would be necessary, given the club recorded losses of over €350m last year, as per Le Parisien via Diario AS.

Seemingly returning to Champions League action alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe is an attractive option, although it seems unlikely he would receive many minutes at the Parc des Princes too.

One way or another, it looks increasingly as if Felix will do anything in order to get out of Madrid, where his development has stalled dramatically. For Los Colchoneros, the big question will be how much money they ask for. It seems highly unlikely they could break even on the €130m they spent on Felix, now three years older and coming off three disappointing campaigns.