Outrage as Carlo Ancelotti escapes punishment for referee comments

Carlo Ancelotti will not be sanctioned for his criticism of the referee after Real Madrid drew with Girona two weekends ago.

The disciplinary committee decided that it was not necessary to sanction Ancelotti, despite the fact they have done so in other similar cases, which has caused a stir in Spanish football.

After a late penalty from Cristhian Stuani levelled the match for Girona, following a Marco Asensio handball, Ancelotti told the press that the penalty had been invented.

He later said this was a mistranslation from Italian, and he was referring to an Italian phrase that means penalty that isn’t a penatlty.

The Italian had also blamed the referee for costing his side two points due to a ‘non-penalty’, as well as detailing that for him it was a mistake and not a penalty.

This has caused much ire in Valencia, where Jose Gaya was recently suspended for four matches for similar comments after a match. Many will see it as inconsistency on the part of La Liga.