FIFA designate human rights as political message

Denmark have been prohibited from wearing a slogan on their kits for the Qatar World Cup after FIFA deemed their message to be political.

The Danish side are set to wear toned down shirts at the World Cup as part of an attempt to raise awareness about human rights abuses taking place in Qatar. The kits feature a Danish badge that blends into the kit and same with the kit sponsor.

They had also planned to wear the slogan ‘human rights for all’ on their shirts, but FIFA have designated that as a political statement and thus banned them from doing so.

Denmark have been prohibited from wearing the slogan 'human rights for all' at the World Cup by FIFA. pic.twitter.com/btHhNQCNMi — Football España (@footballespana_) November 10, 2022

Danish FA President Jakob Jensen saw nothing political about it, as he told Diario AS.

“We are of the opinion that the message is universal and is not a call to politics.”

It seems an overzealous judgement from FIFA and another step in FIFA’s refusal to acknowledge any problems that exist in countries they choose to host World Cups.