Fabrizio Romano on Memphis Depay – ‘There are no negotations’

If recent markets are anything to go by, Barcelona will have a busy January in the window.

The Blaugrana spent €157m on improving their squad last summer, selling off around €660m in assets in order to do so. However in the knowledge that they may once again be restricted by La Liga rules in the summer coming, they may choose to invest again this winter.

It is likely that next summer, they will only be able to spend 25% of what they sell, so they may choose to spend again in January while the exchange rate is 1 to 1.

Of course, that means exits may take place too. Gerard Pique has already retired, but one of the other candidates to leave is Memphis Depay.

The Dutch forward has played just 131 minutes this season and is out of contract next summer, making him a prime candidate to leave.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his exclusive column, Fabrizio Romano explained his situation.

“Memphis Depay’s future is open. There’s a chance he will go in January, yes – but the decision also depends on the proposals – he’s free agent in June so he’d only accept a top club.”

He is hoping a big World Cup could up his value though.

“At the moment, I’m told there are no negotiations with any club and the World Cup could be important chance for him.”

Recently Memphis was linked to both United and Tottenham Hotspur. The chances are Barcelona would allow him to leave on a free – he would have done so in the summer if the right proposal had arrived.