Barcelona players set to begin lengthy World Cup break

Barcelona will have their final training session in November today, before beginning a lengthy break for the 2022 World Cup.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona are set to have a full 25 days for those that the holiday applies to, although it will end up being relatively few, as many will be at the World Cup.

Only Inaki Pena, Hector Bellerin and Ansu Fati are predicted to be given the month off. Injured players Franck Kessie and Sergi Roberto will be required to continue their recovery at the training ground, while Pablo Torre will play with Barcelona Atletic.

The fact they did not include Marcos Alonso or Alejandro Balde in that definitive list hints that both have a chance to go to the World Cup with Spain, while Fati does not.

The rest of the team will be in Qatar. The World Cup finishes on the 18th of December, 13 days before the restart of the La Liga season. Barcelona will face rivals Espanyol on the 31st of December at Camp Nou.