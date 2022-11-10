Barcelona close to agreeing new long-term deal with rising star

Barcelona are close to agreeing a new deal with Alejandro Balde, according to Sport.

The 19-year-old has been the revelation of the season for Barcelona so far, winning a spot at left-back despite strong competition from Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba. In recent weeks, he has even been used as a right-back ahead of Hector Bellerin.

So far Balde has appeared 16 times under Xavi Hernandez after a promising preseason. 13 of those have been starts and he was entrusted to start in El Clasico too.

After appearing briefly last campaign, he was deemed too raw to make it quickly, yet his development has been rapid this season, even providing three assists.

As such, contract talks became a priority for Barcelona and a deal with agent Jorge Mendes is almost done now. His new contract will run until 2027 and he will wear the number 12 shirt.

It is no coincidence this news comes just days after Gerard Pique has retired. The easing of their finances following Pique’s departure should allow Barcelona more freedom to do deals in the coming months.