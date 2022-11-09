Xavi Hernandez destroys referees again – ‘They have to explain themselves’

Barcelona were euphoric following their victory against Osasuna in the dying embers of the match, having come back from a goal down and a man down. It did not whisk away the frustration of the Blaugrana at the way they found themselves in that situation though.

The Osasuna goal came following a controversial no call on Marcos Alonso and Robert Lewandowski was sent off 20 minutes later for a second yellow.

Speaking to Diario AS after the match, manager Xavi Hernandez again pointed the finger.

“We feel aggrieved. The first goal is not even a corner, then there is a foul and then comes the expulsion of Robert (Lewandowski). They were very unfair decisions. The referee decides and we can’t do anything.”

In the past, Xavi has asked for the referees to have a public stage upon which to explain their decisions. Once again he demanded explanations.

“They tell me it’s a foul on the corner block at 1-0. And the red card, well… My opinion doesn’t count because today the referee isn’t going to speak either. Gerard was sent off at half-time. I think that today the referee should have to explain himself and say what he has seen, what he has whistled.”

It is a debate that has been raging for some time. Whether it would actually solve anything is another matter. Referees naturally have their reasons for taking decisions, even if people do not agree with them, which would likely only inflame the debate. The reality is that the introduction of VAR might have improved some decisions, yet it has robbed referees of the ability to make mistakes.