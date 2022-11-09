Villarreal manager Quique Setien facing sack after just five games

Villarreal have not handled the transition away from Unai Emery well.

After appointing former Barcelona manager Quique Setien, the players have struggled to adapt to his style so far, recording three defeats and one draw in his four games so far.

The defeat against Real Mallorca at home on Sunday was particularly grave and even featured chants from the fans asking for Setien to leave, despite the fact he had been in the job for less than two weeks.

According to Cadena Cope, Villarreal’s tie against Espanyol on Wednesday night could be decisive in deciding his future, with only a win satisfactory. Otherwise owner Fernando Roig may decide to dismiss Setien.

It was reported by Marca that Villarreal held a two-and-a-half hour video session on Monday as Setien tried to put his ideas across to the players. Something the Cantabrian did not see as remarkable.

“Nothing has happened. We’ve had a video session and we’ve been talking about it. I’m the same as when I arrived. The same motivation and the same desire. We have been watching the videos more than usual because there are many things that we must assimilate.”

“There are things that were not well understood when I arrived and it was time to clarify. I have only done 10 training sessions, 5 pre-match and another 5 post-match. There are players who have never done what we are asking of them.”

Later on that day, RadioMarca reported that regardless of what happens at the RCDE Stadium on Wednesday night, Setien has little chance of remaining in the job.

It begs the question as to why Villarreal appointed Setien in the first place. Despite Setien’s poor start, it would show little faith in Villarreal’s own decision-making if they were to sack him after two weeks.

However the Yellow Submarine have shown they are not afraid to be ruthless if they feel they have made a mistake. In 2019, Luis Garcia Plaza was sacked after just 50 days in order to bring back Javi Calleja.