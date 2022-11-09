Robert Lewandowski set to miss Barcelona-Atletico Madrid due to extra suspension

Robert Lewandowski’s red card looked as if it might be costly in Pamplona, as it left Barcelona a goal and a man down after just half an hour. They managed to turn the match around and take all three points to back to Barcelona, but the dismissal could be more costly down the line.

Gerard Pique was also sent off but will face little punishment, as he is retiring, although his tirade against the referee would likely have gotten him a far worse suspension.

However Lewandowski’s gestures as he left the pitch, rubbing his nose with his index finger, could land him in trouble. The referee’s report details that he made multiple gestures of disapproval as he came off the pitch and then pointed at the referee, as per Sport.

If the disciplinary committee considers it as disregard towards the referee, they will add two matches onto the one-game suspension he would have had for the red itself.

Former Atletico Madrid and Borussia Moenchengladbach defender Alvaro Dominguez did add some context to the matter, explaining that the gesture means arrogant in Germany. Whether that helps matters or not will be seen in the decision.

Para que la gente entienda el gesto de Lewandowski, en Alemania significa “PREPOTENTE” que veo que hay mucho inventor por aquí.https://t.co/ufyv2RjcEg — Alvaro Dominguez (@Adominguez15) November 8, 2022

It would rule the Polish striker out of games against Espanyol (which he will definitely miss), Real Betis and Atletico Madrid, keeping him out of action for Barcelona for over two months in total. Given the difficulty of those games, it may well cost Barcelona more points than they gained in Pamplona.

Lewandowski’s actions spoke to the indiscipline Barcelona have shown at various points this season. The striker himself has admitted he is taking on a leadership role at the club and this flies in the face of that.