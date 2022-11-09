Memphis Depay may have played last game for Barcelona

Memphis Depay has been something of a non-factor for Barcelona this season and it may be that he leaves little trace before departing the club.

The Dutch forward was very strongly linked with an exit over the summer and it looked as if Barcelona were keen to see him move on. However Memphis could not find a move that suited him, with one of his conditions being that he leave the club on a free transfer.

Since, he has appeared just three times for a total of 131 minutes, in which he contributed one goal against Elche. He was reportedly out for around 4 weeks after suffering an injury during the international break with the Netherlands in late September. However six weeks later, he is yet to reappear.

According to The Express, he has once again asked Barcelona to allow him to leave on a free during the winter transfer window. The Dutch forward is out of contract next summer and it seems unlikely they will gain a fee for him before then. Manchester United and Tottenham were linked with Memphis during the late stages of the summer window and again have been mentioned as potential options.

Given his lack of involvement and perhaps the possibility that Memphis might not be fully invested in Barcelona with six months left on his deal, it appears a move in January might suit all parties. If Barcelona can see a cost-effective alternative to Memphis, they may be willing to pull the trigger.

