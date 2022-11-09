January exit route emerges for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid are having a tough season and the drama surrounding Joao Felix has been another added distraction so far.

The Portuguese teenager finds himself down the pecking order after four years at the club and has only appeared for 155 minutes since the September international break. His last two La Liga games have produced three goals for Atleti from the bench, showing he still has the ability to produce. Simeone seems to prefer other options though, leaving an upset Felix on the bench.

According to Relevo, there may be a way out for Felix. Paris Saint-Germain have asked agent Jorge Mendes to work out how to do a deal for Felix.

It is thought that any offers of €130m, the same price signed for, would be accepted by Atleti. Felix is still just 22, but it remains to be seen if PSG are willing to pay that much.

The other stumbling block is PSG’s exit door. Felix’s arrival would necessitate the departure of one of their front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Neymar Junior. Other than Mbappe, it seems unlikely they would find a buyer in January, and he is the one they want to keep the most.

Increasingly, it does seem as if Atletico Madrid will be forced to make a choice between keeping Joao Felix or Diego Simeone though. The Portuguese will almost certainly lose that battle every time.