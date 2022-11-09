Is Karim Benzema saving himself for the World Cup? ‘Nonsense’ – Carlo Ancelotti

Karim Benzema was Real Madrid’s key player last season but has been unable to feature regularly since the beginning of September. Despite the fact he has the medical all clear, he continues to be absent as he doesn’t feel as if he is at 100%.

It has led to him missing four of Real Madrid’s last five matches ahead of the World Cup. The only appearance in the middle was 30 minutes against Celtic as a substitute.

Across the season, he has only been able to start 11 of their 20 games, still managing six goals in those appearances.

With Real Madrid taking just one point from their last two La Liga games against Girona and Rayo Vallecano, some have suggested that the players may be easing up ahead of the World Cup. None more so than Benzema.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s final game before the World Cup, manager Carlo Ancelotti said he was not frustrated by his lack of availability.

“Nothing has bothered me, he hasn’t been able to help the team but he has tried. He hasn’t been able to come back with this discomfort, which is a small thing”.

He was also asked what he would say to those who are suggesting that Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup.

“I don’t have anything to say to them. The first one who is hurt is Karim, who arrives at the World Cup without having the minutes he needed to be in the best condition. I don’t believe it, it’s nonsense. It’s not a serious problem.”

However Ancelotti was not concerned that it would impact on Benzema’s presence in Qatar.

“No, the latest discomfort is not important and the truth is that they are small things.”