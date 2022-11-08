Watch: Raphinha scores insane lobbed header to give Barcelona potential winner

Barcelona have fought back from a goal down with a man down to take the lead in Pamplona.

Osasuna opened the scoring early in the encounter, despite complaints from Barcelona that Marcos Alonso was fouled in the build-up.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski was then sent off for a second yellow and made a potentially dangerous gesture, which could potentially see him banned.

The Blaugrana tempers were gone at that point, and Gerard Pique came onto the pitch, from the bench, to complain to referee Jesus Gil Manzano. That saw his career end in a sending off.

Things improved in the second half and Pedri equalised just three minutes into the second half.

However the goal of the match and perhaps the moment of the match was from Raphinha, following a brilliant pass from Frenkie de Jong.

WHAT A GOAL BY RAPHINHA TO GIVE 10-MAN BARCA THE LEAD! The pass from De Jong 😮 pic.twitter.com/idp0ZZjsBK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 8, 2022