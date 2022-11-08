Barcelona Osasuna

Watch: Pedri bags crucial leveller against Osasuna after two sending offs

Barcelona have brought themselves level in tricky circumstances as they look to secure top spot in the table over the World Cup break.

They will need to win to do so, but went 1-0 down to Osasuna in controversial fashion early on. Robert Lewandowski was then sent off for a second yellow, about which Gerard Pique would then come on at half-time to complain to the referee about. He was during the break, making it an inglorious end to his spectacular career.

Just minutes into the second half though, Pedri brought them level.

The Blaugrana need a second to ensure they do top the table ahead of Real Madrid’s tie with Cadiz on Thursday. If they draw, Los Blancos would lead on head-to-head.

Barcelona Osasuna Pedri

