Watch: Osasuna take the lead against Barcelona after controversial no call

Barcelona have the chance to secure the leadership of La Liga through the World Cup but they have already gone one down against Osasuna.

With no Gerard Pique in the starting line-up, Marcos Alonso was chosen as a central defender alongside Andreas Christensen. He was involved in the opening goal too.

After a Sergio Busquets mistake, Barcelona were asked to defend a corner, which David Garcia headed down into the corner.

Osasuna get off to a dream start! 🔴 David García heads in from the corner and the challenge tonight just got even tougher for Barca 👀 pic.twitter.com/55H1jT1Wt2 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 8, 2022

OSASUNA LEAD BARÇA 1-0 😱 pic.twitter.com/d6D41hlFmW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 8, 2022

Barcelona players protested vehemently that Alonso was fouled by Unai Garcia, but after a lengthy VAR check, they found nothing wrong with the goal. Here is the incident.